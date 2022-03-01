Hilton Grand Vacations: Q4 Earnings Insights
Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Hilton Grand Vacations missed estimated earnings by 29.55%, reporting an EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.88.
Revenue was up $626.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.52 which was followed by a 1.28% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Hilton Grand Vacations's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.38
|0.22
|-0.03
|-0.04
|EPS Actual
|0.90
|0.10
|-0.08
|0.65
|Revenue Estimate
|357.73M
|304.81M
|216.96M
|244.34M
|Revenue Actual
|928.00M
|334.00M
|235.00M
|212.00M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News