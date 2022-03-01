Hilton Grand Vacations: Q4 Earnings Insights

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hilton Grand Vacations missed estimated earnings by 29.55%, reporting an EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.88.

Revenue was up $626.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.52 which was followed by a 1.28% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hilton Grand Vacations's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.38 0.22 -0.03 -0.04 EPS Actual 0.90 0.10 -0.08 0.65 Revenue Estimate 357.73M 304.81M 216.96M 244.34M Revenue Actual 928.00M 334.00M 235.00M 212.00M

