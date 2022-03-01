Recap: Federal Signal Q4 Earnings

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Federal Signal beat estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.38.

Revenue was up $6.60 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.25% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Federal Signal's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.46 0.45 0.33 0.41 EPS Actual 0.48 0.50 0.38 0.44 Revenue Estimate 325.50M 302.46M 279.07M 291.59M Revenue Actual 298.30M 334.70M 278.80M 294.80M

