Recap: Federal Signal Q4 Earnings
Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Federal Signal beat estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.38.
Revenue was up $6.60 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.25% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Federal Signal's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.46
|0.45
|0.33
|0.41
|EPS Actual
|0.48
|0.50
|0.38
|0.44
|Revenue Estimate
|325.50M
|302.46M
|279.07M
|291.59M
|Revenue Actual
|298.30M
|334.70M
|278.80M
|294.80M
