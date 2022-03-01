eHealth: Q4 Earnings Insights

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

eHealth missed estimated earnings by 47.87%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.94.

Revenue was up $49.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.76 which was followed by a 0.3% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at eHealth's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -1.02 -0.61 0.07 2.84 EPS Actual -1.78 -0.45 0.36 2.32 Revenue Estimate 93.04M 89.60M 111.34M 331.65M Revenue Actual 63.91M 96.56M 134.21M 293.32M

