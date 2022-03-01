 Skip to main content

eHealth: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 8:26am   Comments
eHealth: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

eHealth missed estimated earnings by 47.87%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.94.

Revenue was up $49.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.76 which was followed by a 0.3% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at eHealth's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -1.02 -0.61 0.07 2.84
EPS Actual -1.78 -0.45 0.36 2.32
Revenue Estimate 93.04M 89.60M 111.34M 331.65M
Revenue Actual 63.91M 96.56M 134.21M 293.32M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

