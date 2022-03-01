eHealth: Q4 Earnings Insights
eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
eHealth missed estimated earnings by 47.87%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.94.
Revenue was up $49.80 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.76 which was followed by a 0.3% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at eHealth's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-1.02
|-0.61
|0.07
|2.84
|EPS Actual
|-1.78
|-0.45
|0.36
|2.32
|Revenue Estimate
|93.04M
|89.60M
|111.34M
|331.65M
|Revenue Actual
|63.91M
|96.56M
|134.21M
|293.32M
