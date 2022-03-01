Recap: Agenus Q4 Earnings
Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Agenus missed estimated earnings by 62.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.26 versus an estimate of $-0.16.
Revenue was up $11.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23 which was followed by a 2.7% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Agenus's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.46
|-0.24
|-0.31
|-0.22
|EPS Actual
|0.69
|-0.37
|-0.27
|-0.20
|Revenue Estimate
|183.11M
|20.41M
|14.53M
|16.23M
|Revenue Actual
|252.95M
|10.73M
|11.72M
|31.27M
