Recap: Cronos Group Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 8:21am   Comments
Recap: Cronos Group Q4 Earnings

 

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cronos Group missed estimated earnings by 227.27%, reporting an EPS of $-0.36 versus an estimate of $-0.11.

Revenue was up $8.75 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.31 which was followed by a 6.86% drop in the share price the next day.

 

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

