Recap: Bentley Systems Q4 Earnings
Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Bentley Systems beat estimated earnings by 35.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.17.
Revenue was up $48.16 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 5.11% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Bentley Systems's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.17
|0.14
|0.15
|0.16
|EPS Actual
|0.17
|0.23
|0.20
|0.17
|Revenue Estimate
|247.66M
|212.40M
|214.67M
|212.81M
|Revenue Actual
|248.48M
|222.93M
|222.00M
|219.57M
