Recap: JM Smucker Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022
Recap: JM Smucker Q3 Earnings

 

JM Smucker (NYSE:SJM) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

JM Smucker reported an EPS of $0.33.

Revenue was up $19.90 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.39 which was followed by a 1.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at JM Smucker's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 2.04 1.84 1.67 2.19
EPS Actual 2.43 1.90 1.89 2.45
Revenue Estimate 1.95B 1.77B 1.88B 2.00B
Revenue Actual 2.05B 1.86B 1.92B 2.08B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Earnings News

