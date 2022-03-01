Recap: JM Smucker Q3 Earnings
JM Smucker (NYSE:SJM) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
JM Smucker reported an EPS of $0.33.
Revenue was up $19.90 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.39 which was followed by a 1.0% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at JM Smucker's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.04
|1.84
|1.67
|2.19
|EPS Actual
|2.43
|1.90
|1.89
|2.45
|Revenue Estimate
|1.95B
|1.77B
|1.88B
|2.00B
|Revenue Actual
|2.05B
|1.86B
|1.92B
|2.08B
