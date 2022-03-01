Recap: Novanta Q4 Earnings
Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 06:59 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Novanta beat estimated earnings by 4.69%, reporting an EPS of $0.67 versus an estimate of $0.64.
Revenue was up $51.46 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 2.57% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Novanta's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.60
|0.51
|0.39
|0.44
|EPS Actual
|0.75
|0.62
|0.58
|0.53
|Revenue Estimate
|172.06M
|164.32M
|156.28M
|147.05M
|Revenue Actual
|177.73M
|167.52M
|162.58M
|147.50M
