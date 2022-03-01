Recap: Sotera Health Q4 Earnings
Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 07:15 AM.
Earnings
Sotera Health beat estimated earnings by 4.55%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.22.
Revenue was up $24.40 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 5.68% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sotera Health's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.20
|0.21
|0.16
|0.07
|EPS Actual
|0.21
|0.26
|0.18
|0.09
|Revenue Estimate
|221.61M
|227.21M
|207.38M
|209.56M
|Revenue Actual
|226.16M
|251.92M
|212.15M
|216.84M
