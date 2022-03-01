Seres Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Seres Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.55 versus an estimate of $-0.44.

Revenue was up $10.34 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.18 which was followed by a 8.34% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Seres Therapeutics's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.46 -0.37 -0.31 -0.28 EPS Actual 0.72 -0.53 -0.39 -0.19 Revenue Estimate 7.32M 5.34M 6.45M 6.93M Revenue Actual 126.72M 5.26M 5.72M 17.56M

