Seres Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights
Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Seres Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.55 versus an estimate of $-0.44.
Revenue was up $10.34 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.18 which was followed by a 8.34% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Seres Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.46
|-0.37
|-0.31
|-0.28
|EPS Actual
|0.72
|-0.53
|-0.39
|-0.19
|Revenue Estimate
|7.32M
|5.34M
|6.45M
|6.93M
|Revenue Actual
|126.72M
|5.26M
|5.72M
|17.56M
