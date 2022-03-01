 Skip to main content

Wendy's: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 8:12am
Wendy's: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Wendy's beat estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.15.

Revenue was up $1.11 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.12% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Wendy's's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.18 0.18 0.14 0.18
EPS Actual 0.19 0.27 0.20 0.17
Revenue Estimate 470.20M 461.63M 444.31M 476.39M
Revenue Actual 470.25M 493.34M 460.20M 474.32M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Wendy's management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.87 and $0.91 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 456.25% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Wendy's, a bullish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

