Recap: AutoZone Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022
Recap: AutoZone Q2 Earnings

 

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 06:55 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AutoZone beat estimated earnings by 25.35%, reporting an EPS of $22.3 versus an estimate of $17.79.

Revenue was up $459.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $4.82 which was followed by a 1.72% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AutoZone's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 20.87 29.87 20.14 12.84
EPS Actual 25.69 35.72 26.48 14.93
Revenue Estimate 3.37B 4.56B 3.26B 2.76B
Revenue Actual 3.67B 4.91B 3.65B 2.91B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

