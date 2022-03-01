Recap: AutoZone Q2 Earnings
AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 06:55 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
AutoZone beat estimated earnings by 25.35%, reporting an EPS of $22.3 versus an estimate of $17.79.
Revenue was up $459.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $4.82 which was followed by a 1.72% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AutoZone's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|20.87
|29.87
|20.14
|12.84
|EPS Actual
|25.69
|35.72
|26.48
|14.93
|Revenue Estimate
|3.37B
|4.56B
|3.26B
|2.76B
|Revenue Actual
|3.67B
|4.91B
|3.65B
|2.91B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News