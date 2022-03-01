Recap: Intl Game Tech Q4 Earnings
Intl Game Tech (NYSE:IGT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Earnings
Intl Game Tech missed estimated earnings by 81.63%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.49.
Revenue was up $164.88 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 3.66% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Intl Game Tech's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.34
|0.21
|0.09
|0.05
|EPS Actual
|0.31
|-0.48
|0.38
|-1.25
|Revenue Estimate
|981.09M
|923.10M
|876.19M
|935.02M
|Revenue Actual
|984.00M
|1.04B
|1.01B
|885.12M
