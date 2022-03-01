Recap: Intl Game Tech Q4 Earnings

Intl Game Tech (NYSE:IGT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Intl Game Tech missed estimated earnings by 81.63%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.49.

Revenue was up $164.88 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 3.66% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Intl Game Tech's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.34 0.21 0.09 0.05 EPS Actual 0.31 -0.48 0.38 -1.25 Revenue Estimate 981.09M 923.10M 876.19M 935.02M Revenue Actual 984.00M 1.04B 1.01B 885.12M

