 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Intl Game Tech Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 8:11am   Comments
Share:
Recap: Intl Game Tech Q4 Earnings

 

Intl Game Tech (NYSE:IGT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Intl Game Tech missed estimated earnings by 81.63%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.49.

Revenue was up $164.88 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 3.66% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Intl Game Tech's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.34 0.21 0.09 0.05
EPS Actual 0.31 -0.48 0.38 -1.25
Revenue Estimate 981.09M 923.10M 876.19M 935.02M
Revenue Actual 984.00M 1.04B 1.01B 885.12M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (IGT)

Earnings Scheduled For March 1, 2022
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Tumble Following New Sanctions Against Russia
IGT Agrees To Sell Italian Proximity Payment Business For €700M
IGT Inks Exclusive Licensing Deal With WWE To Develop Omnichannel Lottery Games
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com