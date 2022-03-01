Recap: Sea Q4 Earnings
Sea (NYSE:SE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
Sea missed estimated earnings by 49.15%, reporting an EPS of $-0.88 versus an estimate of $-0.59.
Revenue was up $1.66 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 4.7% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sea's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.65
|-0.52
|-0.53
|-0.54
|EPS Actual
|-0.84
|-0.61
|-0.62
|-0.87
|Revenue Estimate
|2.45B
|1.93B
|1.81B
|1.91B
|Revenue Actual
|2.69B
|2.28B
|1.76B
|1.57B
