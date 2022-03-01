 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Sea Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 8:10am   Comments
Share:
Recap: Sea Q4 Earnings

 

Sea (NYSE:SE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sea missed estimated earnings by 49.15%, reporting an EPS of $-0.88 versus an estimate of $-0.59.

Revenue was up $1.66 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 4.7% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sea's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.65 -0.52 -0.53 -0.54
EPS Actual -0.84 -0.61 -0.62 -0.87
Revenue Estimate 2.45B 1.93B 1.81B 1.91B
Revenue Actual 2.69B 2.28B 1.76B 1.57B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (SE)

Sea Ltd's Stock Tanks Post Q4 Results; Warns On Near Term Headwinds Impacting Digital Entertainment Business
Tencent-Backed Sea Faces Yet Another International Market Setback
Earnings Scheduled For March 1, 2022
10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Sea Whale Trades For February 16
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com