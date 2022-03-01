Everi Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Everi Holdings (NYSE:EVRI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Everi Holdings beat estimated earnings by 144.44%, reporting an EPS of $0.88 versus an estimate of $0.36.

Revenue was up $60.84 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.34 which was followed by a 0.58% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Everi Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.07 0.26 0.04 EPS Actual 0.41 0.36 0.21 0.01 Revenue Estimate 161.50M 161.53M 121.57M 115.75M Revenue Actual 168.30M 172.58M 139.11M 119.55M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.