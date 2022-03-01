Everi Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights
Everi Holdings (NYSE:EVRI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Everi Holdings beat estimated earnings by 144.44%, reporting an EPS of $0.88 versus an estimate of $0.36.
Revenue was up $60.84 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.34 which was followed by a 0.58% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Everi Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.07
|0.26
|0.04
|EPS Actual
|0.41
|0.36
|0.21
|0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|161.50M
|161.53M
|121.57M
|115.75M
|Revenue Actual
|168.30M
|172.58M
|139.11M
|119.55M
