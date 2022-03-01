 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Everi Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 6:30am   Comments
Share:
Everi Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Everi Holdings (NYSE:EVRI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Everi Holdings beat estimated earnings by 144.44%, reporting an EPS of $0.88 versus an estimate of $0.36.

Revenue was up $60.84 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.34 which was followed by a 0.58% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Everi Holdings's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.07 0.26 0.04  
EPS Actual 0.41 0.36 0.21 0.01
Revenue Estimate 161.50M 161.53M 121.57M 115.75M
Revenue Actual 168.30M 172.58M 139.11M 119.55M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (EVRI)

Earnings Scheduled For March 1, 2022
Earnings Outlook For Everi Holdings
Exacta Systems Inks Historical Horse Racing Agreement With Everi Holdings
Everi To Acquire Certain Assets Of Australia-Based Atlas Gaming For Undisclosed Sum
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com