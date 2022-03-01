Amarin: Q4 Earnings Insights
Amarin Corp (NASDAQ:AMRN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
Amarin Corp beat estimated earnings by 400.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.02.
Revenue was up $22.76 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.24% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Amarin Corp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.03
|-0.03
|-0.05
|-0.01
|EPS Actual
|0.03
|0.02
|0
|0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|161.96M
|153.76M
|147.10M
|164.94M
|Revenue Actual
|142.04M
|154.49M
|142.17M
|167.25M
