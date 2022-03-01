Recap: RadNet Q4 Earnings
RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
RadNet missed estimated earnings by 31.58%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.19.
Revenue was up $24.65 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 4.99% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at RadNet's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.18
|0.15
|-0.03
|0.15
|EPS Actual
|0.21
|0.27
|0.04
|0.20
|Revenue Estimate
|340.68M
|325.09M
|294.92M
|300.63M
|Revenue Actual
|332.69M
|333.92M
|315.32M
|308.50M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News