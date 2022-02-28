 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Workday Stock Is Trading Higher During Monday's After-Hours Session

Norman Chu , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 5:23pm   Comments
Share:
Why Workday Stock Is Trading Higher During Monday's After-Hours Session

Shares of Workday Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) rallied during Monday’s after hours session following the release of the company’s Q4 earnings beat.

Management highlighted a 21.6% year-over-year increase in total revenues to $1.38 billion with subscription revenues showcasing a similar 22.2% year-over-year increase to $1.23 billion. For the full fiscal year 2022, the company highlighted the following:

  • Total revenues increased 19.0% to $5.14 billion
  • Subscription revenues increased 20.0% to $4.55 billion
  • Operating cash flows increased to $1.65 billion in comparison to $1.27 during the same period in 2021
  • Declared cash and equivalents at $3.64 billion as of January 31, 2022

Workday chairman, co-Founder, and co-CEO Aneel Bhusri highlighted strength during the fourth quarter which saw “continued acceleration of our business, including a growing global workforce and a relentless focus on employees, customers, and innovation.” Notably, the CEO was positive on the “increasing demand for our broad suite of finance and HR solutions, as we help some of the world’s largest organizations navigate the changing world of work.”

Workday Inc. is a software company that offers human capital management (HCM), financial management, and business planning solutions.

At the time of publication, shares of Workday were trading 6.44% lower during after hours at $243.79. The stock had a 52-week low of $205.90 and a 52-week high of $307.81.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WDAY)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Workday: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For February 28, 2022
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With WDAY
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Looking At Workday's Recent Whale Trades
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Aneel Bhusri why it's movingEarnings News Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com