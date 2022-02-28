Recap: AAON Q4 Earnings
AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
AAON missed estimated earnings by 35.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.28.
Revenue was up $19.58 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 0.08% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AAON's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.38
|0.32
|0.27
|0.29
|EPS Actual
|0.29
|0.38
|0.30
|0.35
|Revenue Estimate
|147.15M
|130.35M
|113.79M
|118.50M
|Revenue Actual
|138.57M
|143.88M
|115.79M
|116.70M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings