Recap: AAON Q4 Earnings

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Earnings

AAON missed estimated earnings by 35.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.28.

Revenue was up $19.58 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 0.08% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AAON's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.38 0.32 0.27 0.29 EPS Actual 0.29 0.38 0.30 0.35 Revenue Estimate 147.15M 130.35M 113.79M 118.50M Revenue Actual 138.57M 143.88M 115.79M 116.70M

