HP: Q1 Earnings Insights
HP (NYSE:HPQ) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
HP beat estimated earnings by 7.84%, reporting an EPS of $1.1 versus an estimate of $1.02.
Revenue was up $1.38 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 10.1% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at HP's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.88
|0.84
|0.89
|0.66
|EPS Actual
|0.94
|1
|0.93
|0.92
|Revenue Estimate
|15.40B
|15.91B
|15.00B
|14.96B
|Revenue Actual
|16.68B
|15.29B
|15.88B
|15.65B
