HP: Q1 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 5:11pm   Comments
HP: Q1 Earnings Insights

HP (NYSE:HPQ) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

HP beat estimated earnings by 7.84%, reporting an EPS of $1.1 versus an estimate of $1.02.

Revenue was up $1.38 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 10.1% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at HP's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.88 0.84 0.89 0.66
EPS Actual 0.94 1 0.93 0.92
Revenue Estimate 15.40B 15.91B 15.00B 14.96B
Revenue Actual 16.68B 15.29B 15.88B 15.65B

