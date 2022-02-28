comScore: Q4 Earnings Insights
comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
comScore beat estimated earnings by 91.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.12.
Revenue was up $6.55 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 4.4% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at comScore's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.17
|-0.16
|-0.30
|-0.15
|EPS Actual
|-0.02
|-0.28
|-0.36
|-0.18
|Revenue Estimate
|91.80M
|90.89M
|87.10M
|88.00M
|Revenue Actual
|92.49M
|87.66M
|90.33M
|89.99M
