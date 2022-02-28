 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

comScore: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 5:11pm   Comments
Share:
comScore: Q4 Earnings Insights

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

comScore beat estimated earnings by 91.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.12.

Revenue was up $6.55 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 4.4% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at comScore's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.17 -0.16 -0.30 -0.15
EPS Actual -0.02 -0.28 -0.36 -0.18
Revenue Estimate 91.80M 90.89M 87.10M 88.00M
Revenue Actual 92.49M 87.66M 90.33M 89.99M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (SCOR)

Earnings Scheduled For February 28, 2022
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings