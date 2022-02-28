comScore: Q4 Earnings Insights

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

comScore beat estimated earnings by 91.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.12.

Revenue was up $6.55 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 4.4% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at comScore's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.17 -0.16 -0.30 -0.15 EPS Actual -0.02 -0.28 -0.36 -0.18 Revenue Estimate 91.80M 90.89M 87.10M 88.00M Revenue Actual 92.49M 87.66M 90.33M 89.99M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.