Recap: icad Q4 Earnings
icad (NASDAQ:ICAD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
icad missed estimated earnings by 54.55%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.11.
Revenue was up $2.64 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 5.97% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at icad's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.08
|-0.07
|-0.11
|-0.07
|EPS Actual
|-0.09
|-0.11
|-0.07
|-0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|9.91M
|9.15M
|7.92M
|7.99M
|Revenue Actual
|9.36M
|7.83M
|8.64M
|10.45M
