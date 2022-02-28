 Skip to main content

Recap: icad Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 5:11pm   Comments
icad (NASDAQ:ICAD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

icad missed estimated earnings by 54.55%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.11.

Revenue was up $2.64 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 5.97% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at icad's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.07 -0.11 -0.07
EPS Actual -0.09 -0.11 -0.07 -0.06
Revenue Estimate 9.91M 9.15M 7.92M 7.99M
Revenue Actual 9.36M 7.83M 8.64M 10.45M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

