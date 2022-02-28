Heidrick & Struggles Intl: Q4 Earnings Insights

Heidrick & Struggles Intl (NASDAQ:HSII) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Heidrick & Struggles Intl beat estimated earnings by 29.11%, reporting an EPS of $1.02 versus an estimate of $0.79.

Revenue was up $124.55 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.33 which was followed by a 0.78% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Heidrick & Struggles Intl's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.78 0.74 0.53 0.31 EPS Actual 1.11 1.14 0.86 0.59 Revenue Estimate 251.59M 219.86M 163.77M 146.19M Revenue Actual 263.82M 259.98M 193.66M 160.99M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.