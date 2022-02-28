Heidrick & Struggles Intl: Q4 Earnings Insights
Heidrick & Struggles Intl (NASDAQ:HSII) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Heidrick & Struggles Intl beat estimated earnings by 29.11%, reporting an EPS of $1.02 versus an estimate of $0.79.
Revenue was up $124.55 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.33 which was followed by a 0.78% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Heidrick & Struggles Intl's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.78
|0.74
|0.53
|0.31
|EPS Actual
|1.11
|1.14
|0.86
|0.59
|Revenue Estimate
|251.59M
|219.86M
|163.77M
|146.19M
|Revenue Actual
|263.82M
|259.98M
|193.66M
|160.99M
