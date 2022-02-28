Recap: PubMatic Q4 Earnings
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
PubMatic beat estimated earnings by 77.78%, reporting an EPS of $0.48 versus an estimate of $0.27.
Revenue was up $19.31 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 9.09% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at PubMatic's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.09
|0.08
|0.30
|EPS Actual
|0.24
|0.18
|0.09
|0.34
|Revenue Estimate
|52.55M
|45.05M
|39.50M
|47.54M
|Revenue Actual
|58.09M
|49.66M
|43.61M
|56.24M
