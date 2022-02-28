Recap: PubMatic Q4 Earnings

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PubMatic beat estimated earnings by 77.78%, reporting an EPS of $0.48 versus an estimate of $0.27.

Revenue was up $19.31 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 9.09% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PubMatic's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.09 0.08 0.30 EPS Actual 0.24 0.18 0.09 0.34 Revenue Estimate 52.55M 45.05M 39.50M 47.54M Revenue Actual 58.09M 49.66M 43.61M 56.24M

