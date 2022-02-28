 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: PubMatic Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 5:10pm   Comments
Share:
Recap: PubMatic Q4 Earnings

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PubMatic beat estimated earnings by 77.78%, reporting an EPS of $0.48 versus an estimate of $0.27.

Revenue was up $19.31 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 9.09% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PubMatic's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.09 0.08   0.30
EPS Actual 0.24 0.18 0.09 0.34
Revenue Estimate 52.55M 45.05M 39.50M 47.54M
Revenue Actual 58.09M 49.66M 43.61M 56.24M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (PUBM)

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For February 28, 2022
Earnings Outlook For PubMatic
Earnings Preview: PubMatic
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings