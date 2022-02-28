Surgery Partners: Q4 Earnings Insights
Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Surgery Partners beat estimated earnings by 21.05%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.19.
Revenue was up $61.90 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 16.98% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Surgery Partners's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.06
|-0.2
|-0.37
|0.02
|EPS Actual
|-0.05
|0
|-0.30
|0.09
|Revenue Estimate
|544.38M
|538.30M
|499.06M
|546.60M
|Revenue Actual
|559.20M
|543.30M
|512.40M
|548.30M
