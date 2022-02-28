Helios Technologies: Q4 Earnings Insights
Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Helios Technologies beat estimated earnings by 21.69%, reporting an EPS of $1.01 versus an estimate of $0.83.
Revenue was up $66.07 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.27 which was followed by a 3.76% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Helios Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.80
|0.86
|0.71
|0.41
|EPS Actual
|1.07
|1.20
|0.99
|0.60
|Revenue Estimate
|195.93M
|187.22M
|173.39M
|139.84M
|Revenue Actual
|223.24M
|223.41M
|204.84M
|151.62M
