 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apellis Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 5:00pm   Comments
Share:
Apellis Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Apellis Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 4.55%, reporting an EPS of $-1.61 versus an estimate of $-1.54.

Revenue was up $189.71 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 10.83% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Apellis Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -1.75 -1.70 -1.62  
EPS Actual -1.57 -2.72 -2.32 0.93
Revenue Estimate 7.22M 810.00K 2.27M 96.09M
Revenue Actual 5.65M 623.00K 0 250.00M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (APLS)

Earnings Scheduled For February 28, 2022
Apellis Pharmaceuticals's Earnings Outlook
Earnings Preview For Apellis Pharmaceuticals
Where Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stands With Analysts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings