Apellis Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights
Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Apellis Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 4.55%, reporting an EPS of $-1.61 versus an estimate of $-1.54.
Revenue was up $189.71 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 10.83% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Apellis Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-1.75
|-1.70
|-1.62
|EPS Actual
|-1.57
|-2.72
|-2.32
|0.93
|Revenue Estimate
|7.22M
|810.00K
|2.27M
|96.09M
|Revenue Actual
|5.65M
|623.00K
|0
|250.00M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings