Apellis Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Apellis Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 4.55%, reporting an EPS of $-1.61 versus an estimate of $-1.54.

Revenue was up $189.71 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 10.83% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Apellis Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -1.75 -1.70 -1.62 EPS Actual -1.57 -2.72 -2.32 0.93 Revenue Estimate 7.22M 810.00K 2.27M 96.09M Revenue Actual 5.65M 623.00K 0 250.00M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.