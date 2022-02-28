Progyny: Q4 Earnings Insights
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Progyny beat estimated earnings by 275.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.15 versus an estimate of $0.04.
Revenue was up $27.25 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 4.3% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Progyny's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.06
|0.08
|0.08
|0.06
|EPS Actual
|0.17
|0.19
|0.15
|0.07
|Revenue Estimate
|125.45M
|129.31M
|121.27M
|97.73M
|Revenue Actual
|122.28M
|128.65M
|122.13M
|100.30M
