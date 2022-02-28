Progyny: Q4 Earnings Insights

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Progyny beat estimated earnings by 275.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.15 versus an estimate of $0.04.

Revenue was up $27.25 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 4.3% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Progyny's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.06 0.08 0.08 0.06 EPS Actual 0.17 0.19 0.15 0.07 Revenue Estimate 125.45M 129.31M 121.27M 97.73M Revenue Actual 122.28M 128.65M 122.13M 100.30M

