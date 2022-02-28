AVITA Medical: Q2 Earnings Insights

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AVITA Medical beat estimated earnings by 12.82%, reporting an EPS of $-0.34 versus an estimate of $-0.39.

Revenue was up $1.83 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 11.76% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AVITA Medical's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.38 -0.29 -0.33 -0.43 EPS Actual -0.24 -0.19 -0.26 -0.26 Revenue Estimate 7.10M 7.88M 6.37M 5.60M Revenue Actual 7.02M 10.30M 8.77M 5.10M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.