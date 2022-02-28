AVITA Medical: Q2 Earnings Insights
AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
AVITA Medical beat estimated earnings by 12.82%, reporting an EPS of $-0.34 versus an estimate of $-0.39.
Revenue was up $1.83 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 11.76% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AVITA Medical's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.38
|-0.29
|-0.33
|-0.43
|EPS Actual
|-0.24
|-0.19
|-0.26
|-0.26
|Revenue Estimate
|7.10M
|7.88M
|6.37M
|5.60M
|Revenue Actual
|7.02M
|10.30M
|8.77M
|5.10M
