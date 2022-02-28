 Skip to main content

AVITA Medical: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 5:00pm   Comments
AVITA Medical: Q2 Earnings Insights

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AVITA Medical beat estimated earnings by 12.82%, reporting an EPS of $-0.34 versus an estimate of $-0.39.

Revenue was up $1.83 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 11.76% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AVITA Medical's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate -0.38 -0.29 -0.33 -0.43
EPS Actual -0.24 -0.19 -0.26 -0.26
Revenue Estimate 7.10M 7.88M 6.37M 5.60M
Revenue Actual 7.02M 10.30M 8.77M 5.10M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

