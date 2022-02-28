Recap: BigCommerce Holdings Q4 Earnings
BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BIGC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
BigCommerce Holdings missed estimated earnings by 41.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.12.
Revenue was up $21.75 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 28.27% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at BigCommerce Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.14
|-0.11
|-0.11
|-0.14
|EPS Actual
|-0.06
|-0.06
|-0.04
|-0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|54.84M
|46.78M
|42.18M
|38.60M
|Revenue Actual
|59.28M
|49.01M
|46.66M
|43.14M
