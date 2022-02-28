Recap: BigCommerce Holdings Q4 Earnings

BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BIGC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BigCommerce Holdings missed estimated earnings by 41.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.12.

Revenue was up $21.75 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 28.27% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BigCommerce Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.14 -0.11 -0.11 -0.14 EPS Actual -0.06 -0.06 -0.04 -0.12 Revenue Estimate 54.84M 46.78M 42.18M 38.60M Revenue Actual 59.28M 49.01M 46.66M 43.14M

