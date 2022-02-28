Acadia Healthcare Co: Q4 Earnings Insights

Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Acadia Healthcare Co beat estimated earnings by 19.12%, reporting an EPS of $0.81 versus an estimate of $0.68.

Revenue was up $52.20 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 6.2% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Acadia Healthcare Co's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.72 0.63 0.45 0.64 EPS Actual 0.72 0.71 0.47 1.13 Revenue Estimate 590.90M 560.83M 545.24M 748.57M Revenue Actual 587.56M 582.16M 551.20M 541.28M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.