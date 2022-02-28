Acadia Healthcare Co: Q4 Earnings Insights
Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Acadia Healthcare Co beat estimated earnings by 19.12%, reporting an EPS of $0.81 versus an estimate of $0.68.
Revenue was up $52.20 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 6.2% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Acadia Healthcare Co's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.72
|0.63
|0.45
|0.64
|EPS Actual
|0.72
|0.71
|0.47
|1.13
|Revenue Estimate
|590.90M
|560.83M
|545.24M
|748.57M
|Revenue Actual
|587.56M
|582.16M
|551.20M
|541.28M
