Seer: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 4:51pm   Comments
Seer: Q4 Earnings Insights

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Seer reported in-line EPS of $-0.32 versus an estimate of $-0.32.

Revenue was up $2.73 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 8.48% drop in the share price the next day.

 

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

