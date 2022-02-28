Recap: Darling Ingredients Q4 Earnings
Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Darling Ingredients beat estimated earnings by 6.82%, reporting an EPS of $0.94 versus an estimate of $0.88.
Revenue was up $290.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 4.53% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Darling Ingredients's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.80
|0.82
|0.64
|0.41
|EPS Actual
|0.88
|1.17
|0.91
|0.45
|Revenue Estimate
|1.21B
|1.13B
|1.03B
|905.19M
|Revenue Actual
|1.19B
|1.20B
|1.05B
|1.02B
