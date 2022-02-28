Recap: GoodRx Holdings Q4 Earnings

GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ:GDRX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:07 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

GoodRx Holdings missed estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.1.

Revenue was up $59.71 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 5.17% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at GoodRx Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.09 0.08 0.07 0.07 EPS Actual 0.09 0.08 0.07 0.08 Revenue Estimate 194.89M 174.68M 160.58M 147.80M Revenue Actual 195.10M 176.63M 160.43M 153.54M

