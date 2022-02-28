Groupon: Q4 Earnings Insights
Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Groupon missed estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.19.
Revenue was up $119.89 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.31 which was followed by a 11.52% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Groupon's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.07
|-0.03
|-0.58
|0.26
|EPS Actual
|0.38
|0.33
|0.25
|0.51
|Revenue Estimate
|213.14M
|242.47M
|225.00M
|306.94M
|Revenue Actual
|214.17M
|265.96M
|263.82M
|343.05M
