Recap: NV5 Global Q4 Earnings
NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
NV5 Global beat estimated earnings by 54.81%, reporting an EPS of $1.61 versus an estimate of $1.04.
Revenue was up $27.37 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 2.66% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at NV5 Global's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.15
|1
|0.84
|0.78
|EPS Actual
|1.25
|1.34
|0.88
|0.82
|Revenue Estimate
|185.01M
|174.09M
|161.28M
|159.56M
|Revenue Actual
|185.55M
|179.50M
|153.09M
|161.18M
