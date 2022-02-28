 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: NV5 Global Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 4:39pm   Comments
Share:
Recap: NV5 Global Q4 Earnings

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

NV5 Global beat estimated earnings by 54.81%, reporting an EPS of $1.61 versus an estimate of $1.04.

Revenue was up $27.37 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 2.66% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at NV5 Global's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.15 1 0.84 0.78
EPS Actual 1.25 1.34 0.88 0.82
Revenue Estimate 185.01M 174.09M 161.28M 159.56M
Revenue Actual 185.55M 179.50M 153.09M 161.18M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (NVEE)

Earnings Scheduled For February 28, 2022
Insiders Sell More Than $92M Of 4 Stocks
Midwest Utility Picks NV5 For $8M Geospatial Vegetation Management Contracts
Baird Downgrades APi Group, NV5 Global To Neutral
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings