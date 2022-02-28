Recap: NV5 Global Q4 Earnings

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

NV5 Global beat estimated earnings by 54.81%, reporting an EPS of $1.61 versus an estimate of $1.04.

Revenue was up $27.37 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 2.66% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at NV5 Global's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.15 1 0.84 0.78 EPS Actual 1.25 1.34 0.88 0.82 Revenue Estimate 185.01M 174.09M 161.28M 159.56M Revenue Actual 185.55M 179.50M 153.09M 161.18M

