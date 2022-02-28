Recap: Ocular Therapeutix Q4 Earnings
Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ocular Therapeutix reported in-line EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.23.
Revenue was up $4.96 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 7.46% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ocular Therapeutix's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.26
|-0.21
|-0.21
|EPS Actual
|-0.23
|-0.25
|-0.24
|-1.21
|Revenue Estimate
|12.45M
|11.60M
|7.64M
|9.76M
|Revenue Actual
|12.15M
|11.72M
|7.34M
|7.35M
