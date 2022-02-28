Recap: SailPoint Technologies Q4 Earnings

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

SailPoint Technologies beat estimated earnings by 250.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.06.

Revenue was up $32.26 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 20.44% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SailPoint Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.06 EPS Actual 0 0 0 0.1 Revenue Estimate 103.43M 99.24M 91.19M 94.54M Revenue Actual 110.11M 102.49M 90.76M 103.34M

