Recap: SailPoint Technologies Q4 Earnings

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Earnings
SailPoint Technologies beat estimated earnings by 250.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.06.
Revenue was up $32.26 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 20.44% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at SailPoint Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.06
|-0.06
|EPS Actual
|0
|0
|0
|0.1
|Revenue Estimate
|103.43M
|99.24M
|91.19M
|94.54M
|Revenue Actual
|110.11M
|102.49M
|90.76M
|103.34M
