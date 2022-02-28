 Skip to main content

Recap: Ameresco Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022
Recap: Ameresco Q4 Earnings

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ameresco beat estimated earnings by 19.05%, reporting an EPS of $0.5 versus an estimate of $0.42.

Revenue was up $101.57 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 8.99% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ameresco's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.33 0.26 0.10 0.29
EPS Actual 0.41 0.34 0.25 0.47
Revenue Estimate 305.22M 259.86M 204.58M 265.57M
Revenue Actual 273.68M 273.92M 252.20M 314.32M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

