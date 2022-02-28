Recap: Ameresco Q4 Earnings
Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Ameresco beat estimated earnings by 19.05%, reporting an EPS of $0.5 versus an estimate of $0.42.
Revenue was up $101.57 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 8.99% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ameresco's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.33
|0.26
|0.10
|0.29
|EPS Actual
|0.41
|0.34
|0.25
|0.47
|Revenue Estimate
|305.22M
|259.86M
|204.58M
|265.57M
|Revenue Actual
|273.68M
|273.92M
|252.20M
|314.32M
