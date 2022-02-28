 Skip to main content

Recap: Veracyte Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 4:38pm   Comments
Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Veracyte beat estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.16.

Revenue was up $32.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 8.21% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Veracyte's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.16 -0.25 -0.12 -0.11
EPS Actual -0.20 -0.13 -0.11 -0.14
Revenue Estimate 54.38M 48.06M 32.67M 31.93M
Revenue Actual 60.37M 55.10M 36.70M 34.54M

