Recap: Veracyte Q4 Earnings
Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Veracyte beat estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.16.
Revenue was up $32.80 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 8.21% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Veracyte's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.16
|-0.25
|-0.12
|-0.11
|EPS Actual
|-0.20
|-0.13
|-0.11
|-0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|54.38M
|48.06M
|32.67M
|31.93M
|Revenue Actual
|60.37M
|55.10M
|36.70M
|34.54M
