Nektar Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights
Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Nektar Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 2.47%, reporting an EPS of $-0.79 versus an estimate of $-0.81.
Revenue was up $1.55 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 19.22% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Nektar Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.8
|-0.74
|-0.72
|-0.68
|EPS Actual
|-0.7
|-0.69
|-0.68
|-0.65
|Revenue Estimate
|27.87M
|25.98M
|26.90M
|30.01M
|Revenue Actual
|24.92M
|28.33M
|23.65M
|23.46M
