Recap: SBA Communications Q4 Earnings
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
SBA Communications missed estimated earnings by 36.23%, reporting an EPS of $0.44 versus an estimate of $0.69.
Revenue was up $59.36 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.4 which was followed by a 3.15% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at SBA Communications's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.83
|0.68
|0.33
|0.52
|EPS Actual
|0.43
|1.37
|-0.11
|0.94
|Revenue Estimate
|576.55M
|558.05M
|539.32M
|528.96M
|Revenue Actual
|589.30M
|575.53M
|548.74M
|535.90M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings