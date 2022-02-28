Recap: SBA Communications Q4 Earnings

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

SBA Communications missed estimated earnings by 36.23%, reporting an EPS of $0.44 versus an estimate of $0.69.

Revenue was up $59.36 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.4 which was followed by a 3.15% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SBA Communications's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.83 0.68 0.33 0.52 EPS Actual 0.43 1.37 -0.11 0.94 Revenue Estimate 576.55M 558.05M 539.32M 528.96M Revenue Actual 589.30M 575.53M 548.74M 535.90M

