Fate Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 4:22pm   Comments
Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Fate Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 7.46%, reporting an EPS of $-0.72 versus an estimate of $-0.67.

Revenue was up $1.17 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 2.97% increase in the share price the next day.

 

