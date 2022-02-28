Freshpet: Q4 Earnings Insights

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Freshpet missed estimated earnings by 31.25%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.16.

Revenue was up $31.35 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 16.28% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Freshpet's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.08 -0.04 -0.03 EPS Actual -0.05 -0.17 -0.26 -0.08 Revenue Estimate 115.81M 106.08M 93.97M 85.53M Revenue Actual 107.59M 108.62M 93.41M 84.52M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.