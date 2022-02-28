 Skip to main content

Freshpet: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 4:21pm   Comments
Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Freshpet missed estimated earnings by 31.25%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.16.

Revenue was up $31.35 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 16.28% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Freshpet's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.08 -0.04 -0.03  
EPS Actual -0.05 -0.17 -0.26 -0.08
Revenue Estimate 115.81M 106.08M 93.97M 85.53M
Revenue Actual 107.59M 108.62M 93.41M 84.52M

