Freshpet: Q4 Earnings Insights
Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Freshpet missed estimated earnings by 31.25%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.16.
Revenue was up $31.35 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 16.28% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Freshpet's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.08
|-0.04
|-0.03
|EPS Actual
|-0.05
|-0.17
|-0.26
|-0.08
|Revenue Estimate
|115.81M
|106.08M
|93.97M
|85.53M
|Revenue Actual
|107.59M
|108.62M
|93.41M
|84.52M
