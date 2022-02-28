Trex Co: Q4 Earnings Insights
Trex Co (NYSE:TREX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Trex Co beat estimated earnings by 3.77%, reporting an EPS of $0.55 versus an estimate of $0.53.
Revenue was up $75.67 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 14.69% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Trex Co's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.58
|0.53
|0.38
|0.36
|EPS Actual
|0.64
|0.53
|0.42
|0.37
|Revenue Estimate
|325.63M
|302.23M
|238.26M
|215.90M
|Revenue Actual
|335.87M
|311.60M
|245.52M
|228.29M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
