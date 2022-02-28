Trex Co: Q4 Earnings Insights

Trex Co (NYSE:TREX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Trex Co beat estimated earnings by 3.77%, reporting an EPS of $0.55 versus an estimate of $0.53.

Revenue was up $75.67 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 14.69% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Trex Co's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.58 0.53 0.38 0.36 EPS Actual 0.64 0.53 0.42 0.37 Revenue Estimate 325.63M 302.23M 238.26M 215.90M Revenue Actual 335.87M 311.60M 245.52M 228.29M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.