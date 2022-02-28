Workday: Q4 Earnings Insights
Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Workday beat estimated earnings by 9.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.78 versus an estimate of $0.71.
Revenue was up $244.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24 which was followed by a 4.18% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Workday's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.86
|0.78
|0.73
|0.55
|EPS Actual
|1.10
|1.23
|0.87
|0.73
|Revenue Estimate
|1.31B
|1.24B
|1.16B
|1.12B
|Revenue Actual
|1.33B
|1.26B
|1.18B
|1.13B
