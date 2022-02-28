Novavax: Q4 Earnings Insights

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Novavax missed estimated earnings by 521.11%, reporting an EPS of $-11.18 versus an estimate of $-1.8.

Revenue was up $54.46 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.4 which was followed by a 11.27% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Novavax's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -3.91 -3.63 -3.60 -1.49 EPS Actual -4.31 -4.75 -3.05 -2.70 Revenue Estimate 334.62M 387.87M 233.90M 304.88M Revenue Actual 178.84M 298.02M 447.23M 276.66M

