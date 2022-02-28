 Skip to main content

Novavax: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 4:15pm   Comments


Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Novavax missed estimated earnings by 521.11%, reporting an EPS of $-11.18 versus an estimate of $-1.8.

Revenue was up $54.46 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.4 which was followed by a 11.27% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Novavax's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -3.91 -3.63 -3.60 -1.49
EPS Actual -4.31 -4.75 -3.05 -2.70
Revenue Estimate 334.62M 387.87M 233.90M 304.88M
Revenue Actual 178.84M 298.02M 447.23M 276.66M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

