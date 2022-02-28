Novavax: Q4 Earnings Insights
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Novavax missed estimated earnings by 521.11%, reporting an EPS of $-11.18 versus an estimate of $-1.8.
Revenue was up $54.46 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.4 which was followed by a 11.27% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Novavax's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-3.91
|-3.63
|-3.60
|-1.49
|EPS Actual
|-4.31
|-4.75
|-3.05
|-2.70
|Revenue Estimate
|334.62M
|387.87M
|233.90M
|304.88M
|Revenue Actual
|178.84M
|298.02M
|447.23M
|276.66M
