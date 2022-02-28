 Skip to main content

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 1:02pm
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 10.38% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In ADBE: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 4.96 shares of Adobe at the time with $100. This investment in ADBE would have produced an average annual return of 17.16%. Currently, Adobe has a market capitalization of $217.71 billion.

Adobe's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in Adobe you would have approximately $2,285.13 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

