Harmony Biosciences: Q4 Earnings Insights
Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Earnings
Harmony Biosciences beat estimated earnings by 70.27%, reporting an EPS of $0.63 versus an estimate of $0.37.
Revenue was up $34.92 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23 which was followed by a 1.02% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Harmony Biosciences's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.28
|0.18
|-0.03
|0.09
|EPS Actual
|0.51
|0.54
|0.38
|0.25
|Revenue Estimate
|79.85M
|68.77M
|57.07M
|51.85M
|Revenue Actual
|80.73M
|73.82M
|59.67M
|56.29M
