Fomento Economico: Q4 Earnings Insights
Fomento Economico (NYSE:FMX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Fomento Economico beat estimated earnings by 19.82%, reporting an EPS of $1.33 versus an estimate of $1.11.
Revenue was up $752.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.8% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Fomento Economico's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.81
|0.66
|0.41
|0.61
|EPS Actual
|0.81
|0.73
|0.74
|-0.17
|Revenue Estimate
|6.80B
|4.52B
|6.49B
|6.44B
|Revenue Actual
|7.12B
|6.84B
|6.12B
|6.55B
